Marvel Snap February 2023 season goes Into the Quantum Realm To celebrate the release of Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Snap is thinking small.

For those who haven't been watching TV lately or otherwise haven't noticed the slew of ads, Marvel Studios has a new movie coming out next week. It's time to go small for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Snap is celebrating with the start of its new season, which will take players 'Into the Quantum Realm' and unleash some new cards and locations.

The Into the Quantum Realm update will introduce some new cards, including a few for characters making their MCU debut in Quantumania later this month. Here are a few cards that were revealed during Monday's video reveal:

(5) M.O.D.O.K. (8) - On Reveal : Discard your hand.

- : Discard your hand. (1) Ghost (2) - Ongoing : Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.)

- : Your cards are always revealed last. (Their abilities happen last.) (5) Stature (7) - Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game.

- Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game. (5) Kang the Conqueror (0) - On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang)



Furthermore, the Savage Land update's central card, Zabu, is going from a premium card to a Series 5 card.

New locations include:

The Sacred Timeline : First to fill this gets a copy of their opening hand.

: First to fill this gets a copy of their opening hand. Quantum Tunnel : When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck.

: When you play a card here, swap it with a card in your deck. Camp Lehigh : Add a random 3-Cost card to each player's hand.

: Add a random 3-Cost card to each player's hand. The Quantum Realm: When you play a card here, set its base Power to 2.

While M.O.D.O.K. certainly looks like a cool card, it will be available exclusively through the Battle Pass for this month. Those who want the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing right now can pick up the premium Battle Pass and unlock him at Level 1, as well as a new variant at Level 50. Premium pass purchases cost $9.99 USD.

Marvel Snap continues to be an office-wide favorite here at Shacknews. Over the holiday break, it earned honors for Best Strategy Game and the Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year. It also finished fairly high on our list for overall Game of the Year. Second Dinner continues to deploy new updates, most recently opening up Battle Mode for friendly matches.

The Marvel Snap February 2023 season officially kicks off later tonight. We'll continue to watch what's next for Second Dinner's card game here at Shacknews. For now, follow our Marvel Snap page, as you'll want to be on the lookout for the latest guides.