Marvel Snap launches Battle Mode update today

Balance updates are also on the way, though tweaks to the Silver Surfer and Zabu are coming a little later.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Second Dinner
1

While Marvel Snap was one of the best games of 2022, it didn't launch without a few noteworthy omissions. For one thing, as much fun as it is to play against people around the world, Second Dinner's card battling game didn't launch with the ability to play against friends. That has been rectified with a new update released on Tuesday, as Marvel Snap's Battle Mode is ready to roll.

"Since the start of our Beta Tests, players have been asking, 'When can I play against friends?!' And so we are stoked to announce that the ability to Battle against friends is finally live for players worldwide," excitable Second Dinner CEO Ben Brode said via press release. "We’ve been testing Friendly Battles for literally years, whether by running internal tournaments or just testing our favorite decks against colleagues. Now that it's in the hands of players, I can't wait to see where it'll go from here."

Brode also added "MARVEL SNAP TOURNAMENTS LETS GOOOO!" which appears to hint at a potential future in competitive gaming. Will Marvel Snap enter the world of esports? That remains to be seen.

In addition to Marvel Snap's Battle Mode, of which the release date was first revealed two weeks ago, players can also be on the lookout for some balance changes. We'll update this post with those changes shortly, but for now, be sure to check out the Marvel Snap website for details. Two cards that won't see adjustments right away are the Silver Surfer and Zabu. According to Principal Game Designer Glenn Jones, changes to those cards will come via a server-side hotfix within the next week.

Marvel Snap continues to be one of the hottest mobile titles out there and the new Battle Mode should give it a little extra steam. We'll continue watching this game's development, so keep it here on Shacknews, as we watch for any breaking stories.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

