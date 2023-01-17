Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Marvel Snap Battle Mode release date

We finally know the exact date that Battle Mode will be coming to Marvel Snap.
Bill Lavoy
The level of social interaction through Marvel Snap is about to increase with the release of Battle Mode. The upcoming mode will allow players to take on their friends directly instead of being forced to play random internet strangers all the time. We knew that Battle Mode was coming soon, but now we have an exact release date.

Battle Mode release date

An image showing four Marvel Snap cards dropping from Series 4 to Series 3
In addition to Battle Mode coming January 31, 2023, several cards will drop from Series 5 to Series 4 and Series 4 to Series 3.
Source: Nuverse

Battle Mode will be released on January 31, 2023, according to a post on the Marvel Snap website. This mode arrives at the same time as a Series Drop that sees various cards move from a higher series to a lower one, making them more obtainable to players. The post is quick to note, however, that any last-minute snags could see the planned release date for Battle Mode and the game’s first ever Series Drop pushed back a bit.

Once Battle Mode is live it will allow two players play multiple games against each other using the same decks. You’ll use a code to match against someone specific, and each player will start with 10 health. The loser of each game will lose health equal to the value of the cube, and the first player to run out of health will lose the head-to-head matchup. This means that each instance of Battle Mode will take at least two games since players can’t lose more than eight health per game. If nobody snaps, Battle Mode could last between five and nine games.

Battle Mode can’t come soon enough. The staff here at Shacknews are still heavily invested in Marvel Snap, sharing our best decks and screenshots of our crazy experiences. Being able to use Battle Mode to test each other is either going to bring us all closer together or create some hefty rifts.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

