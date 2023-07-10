EA teases Black Panther game in works at newly-opened Cliffhanger Games Electronic Arts' new Seattle-based studio will handle main development of its planned Black Panther game.

Back in July 2022, there was word of Electronic Arts beginning work on a new Black Panther video game with Marvel Games, and this week we officially learned more about it. Not only did EA confirm that an AAA Black Panther game was in development, but it also unveiled a new Seattle-based studio working on the game, Cliffhanger Games.

Electronic Arts revealed Cliffhanger Games as the studio working on Black Panther in a press release posted on July 10, 2023. The studio will be led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously the studio head of Monolith Productions from 2012 to 2021. Stephens is in the role of studio general manager at Cliffhanger and is prepared to deliver a quality gaming experience in the Black Panther universe.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” Stephens said.

Electronic Arts officially unveiled Cliffhanger Games as the studio working on its new AAA Black Panther game.

Source: Cliffhanger Games

This actually isn’t the first we’ve heard of Electronic Arts talking about work on a Black Panther game. It was in July 2022, almost exactly a year ago, that we learned of Electronic Arts beginning to set plans in motion for the Black Panther game and the establishment of Cliffhanger Games. At the time, the reports were preliminary and running only as rumor from anonymous sources close to the matter. Now, EA has laid the cards on the table.

We finally know for certain that EA’s Black Panther game is coming and who is working on it, so new information should be coming down the line in the near future. Stay tuned for more Black Panther game news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.