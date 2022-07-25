EA is reportedly producing a Black Panther video game Black Panther may soon take center stage with an open-world video game.

We’re in a renaissance of AAA superhero video games, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, and Wonder Woman just a few among several upcoming comic book-based games. Now, a new Marvel project has emerged. According to a report, an open-world game about Black Panther is in early development at a new Seattle studio led by former monolith leadership, with EA serving as producer.

The news of a potential Black Panther video game comes from industry insider Jeff Grubb. During an episode of his Game Mess show on GiantBomb’s Twitch channel. According to Grubb, the Black Panther game is being developed by a new studio in Seattle, which is led by former Monolith Productions VP Kevin Stephens. Currently codenamed Project Rainier, the game is apparently still very early on in the development process.

Black Panther was recently featured as a DLC character for Marvel's Avengers.

Source: Square Enix

Grubb also shed some light on Black Panther’s story and gameplay. The game will follow the death of the Black Panther, with players taking on the role of a character tasked with taking up the mantle. It’s unclear which iteration of Black Panther will be featured in the game, but Grubb indicated that players will not be creating their own character. He also states that the intention is for this to be an open-world game, allowing players to explore Wakanda and everything that it has to offer.

With EA serving as producer, it’s likely that the alleged Black Panther game will be multi-platform, unlike the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man and Wolverine games. This news also comes on the heels of the release of the trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. There has been no official announcement of a Black Panther game from EA or the new Seattle studio, so we’ll be treating this news as a rumor until that time comes. Stick with Shacknews for more on the various Marvel video games in development.