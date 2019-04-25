Hot Wheels reveals new Mario Kart toys with Cat Peach, Diddy Kong & more
Mario Kart fans around the world can get their hands on some sweet new toys featuring familiar faces from the Mario universe from Hot Wheels.
Mario Kart fans around the world can get their hands on some sweet new toys featuring familiar faces from the Mario universe from Hot Wheels.
Head all the way to Tokyo with the latest update for Mario Kart Tour.
Get ready to zoom to the finish line with the return of the Mario Kart series.
Mario Kart Tour is racing to an Android device near you this summer, so be ready to jump on board!
Even the wheels of Nintendo are subject to spinning on the banana peels of game development.
Get your motor runnin'.
Booster mushrooms and gold coins not included.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's newly revised Battle Mode is incredibly chaotic, just the way we hoped it would be!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's newly revised Battle Mode is incredibly chaotic, just the way we hoped it would be!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's newly revised Battle Mode is incredibly chaotic, just the way we hoped it would be!