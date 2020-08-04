New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hot Wheels reveals new Mario Kart toys with Cat Peach, Diddy Kong & more

Mario Kart fans around the world can get their hands on some sweet new toys featuring familiar faces from the Mario universe from Hot Wheels.

Brittany Vincent
1

It looks like new Mario Kart toys are racing to a store near you very soon, and you'll be able to collect plenty of new characters and figures to tide you over.

NintendoSoup reports that Mattel showed off a series of new Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys during its Comic-Con@Home presentation that look absolutely adorable. Not only are there more racers and gliders to collect, but there's a new egg-shaped set of blind packs that fans can buy, each with different colors of Yoshi.

The presentation showed images of some of the toys, which had yet to be finalized, featuring some familiar faces like Cat Peach in a standard kart, Diddy Kong with a pipe frame kart, and Toad in the P-Wing kart. Many of the new kart line came packing some special new gliders and drivers as well. The gliders can be removed as you see fit.

On top of new races, there will be a special set of bling bag Yoshi eggs that you can purchase, each with a random Yoshi of a different color and a standard kart. You can remove the top of the Yoshi's egg and keep Yoshi at the bottom to display them. You can collect eight Yoshi figures out of this collection.

There isn't any sort of date from which you can expect to collect this new set of figures as they aren't finalized yet, but they're certainly adorable. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for preorder information, because these Yoshi karts are the crown jewel of the entire collection. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

