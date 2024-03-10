LEGO Super Mario Kart toy sets teased for 2025 Teased as part of the Mario Day festivities, new LEGO Super Mario toy sets based on the Mario Kart series are coming next year.

Mario Day has brought a number of fantastic announcements centered around the world’s favorite plumber bros., and the LEGO Group wasn’t left out of the fun. LEGO Super Mario has been going strong for years now and new sets were teased as part of Mario Day 2024’s festivities, this time centered around the similarly popular Mario Kart. These newly teased sets are coming sometime in 2025.

LEGO and Nintendo teased the new LEGO Super Mario Kart toy sets via Twitter as part of the Mario Day festivities. Sometime in 2025, the LEGO Group will officially launch new LEGO Super Mario sets themed around Mario Kart. We got a glimpse of what looks like Mario’s standard pipe frame go-kart, which seems likely to be the flagship set of the new LEGO Mario Kart products.

LEGO Super Mario has been a delight over the years it has been available. We’ve see a wealth of toys come along in the series, whether it was the basic sets adding Luigi and Peach, spinoff sets exploring Super Mario 64, or even an absolutely massive Mighty Bowser set. Most of them have extended what players could do with the interactivity of LEGO Super Mario, too, with the idea being to build your own unique LEGO Super Mario levels you can share with the community.

With the new LEGO Super Mario Kart sets slated for release in 2025, stay tuned for more details as we wait to see what they’ll include. We’ll keep an eye out for details such as pricing and concrete dates as they drop.