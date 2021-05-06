Nintendo reveals the best-selling first-party Switch games Nintendo has given official sales numbers for first-party games on the Switch.

Nintendo is among many companies around the gaming industry sharing their earnings for Q1 2021. In addition to showing how the company performed as a whole over the last several months and what it expects for the future, The Big N also revealed the precise sales numbers for its top performing first-party games on the Switch, both lifetime and over the past financial year.

Nintendo revealed its highest-earning first-party Switch games in addition to its official earnings report on May 6. The full chart includes every title that’s sold at least a million copies. The list includes some notable releases of the last year, such as Clubhouse Games: 51 World Classics and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

As illustrated in the graph, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still stands as the best-selling Switch game of all time, with over 35 million copies sold. However, right on its heels is last year’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has already moved more than 32 million units. It’s quite possible that Animal Crossing could overtake Mario Kart as the highest-selling Switch game before it’s all said and done. This is especially evident if you look at the sales for the past financial year (April 2020 - March 2021), as Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold twice as many sales as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There’s several interesting figures in Nintendo’s list of million dollar first-party Switch games. This includes Ring Fit Adventure, which has now sold over 10 million copies. For more on Nintendo, the company recently reported their full year results for their fiscal 2021.