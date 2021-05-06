New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ring Fit Adventure has sold 10 million copies since launch

Nintendo Switch's health-centric video game, Ring Fit Adventure, has rolled out 10 million copies since it came out in 2019.
TJ Denzer
5

It’s not often that we see a game that tries to present a wholesome approach to health and wellness, but Nintendo has a good track record for it. We saw them knock it out of the park with the Wii Fit and the company has continued that success with Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch. How successful, you might ask? Well, according to Nintendo’s recent financial reporting, Ring Fit Adventure has moved over 10 million copies since it came out in 2019.

Nintendo released the details on Ring Fit Adventure’s sales in its 2021 fiscal year end financial report on May 6, 2021. The report went over the wide details of Nintendo’s financials from the previous year and forecasts for next year, including prediction that it would face a revenue decrease in its fiscal 2022. However, one of its more positive details came out of a list of million-copy-selling Switch titles in its slides. It was on that slide that it was detailed that Ring Fit Adventure has sold around 10,110,000 copies since it came out in 2019. Over 7 million came from April 2020 to March 2021 alone.

Nintendo's million-selling title list shows Ring Fit Adventure had an extremely strong 2020 starting in April, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.

Ring Fit Adventure was indeed a hot item to pick up in 2020, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force and many found themselves stuck in their homes trying to stay active and healthy. Ring Fit Adventure and the included Ring Con accessory were quite the combo, earning an admirable Shacknews review, as well as winning our Shacknews award for Best Gaming Accessory of 2019. That, and Nintendo adding a rhythm game mode full of cool Nintendo songs to Ring Fit Adventure in March 2020, made it a hard product to find for quite some time, and when it was in stock, it didn’t remain that way for long.

With all of that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Ring Fit Adventure knocked it out of the park in 2020. And with that, it marks another successful marriage of health and gaming for Nintendo. It will be interesting to see what, if anything the company comes up with next in this regard.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 6, 2021 8:32 AM

    • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 6, 2021 8:34 AM

      10 million Ring Fit users ashamed that they’ve given up on their daily routine after a month or two.

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 6, 2021 9:06 AM

        A month or two? You don't see New Year's gym sign-ups in mid February. No way Ring Fit folks made it that long. I doubt they made it three weeks.

        • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 6, 2021 9:20 AM

          I made it about a month before I started telling myself “Yeah, I’ll get back into Ring Fit eventually...”

          • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 6, 2021 11:35 AM

            I stopped when my back started hurting, I want to start it back up. I was amazed at how much it made me sweat.

