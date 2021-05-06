Ring Fit Adventure has sold 10 million copies since launch Nintendo Switch's health-centric video game, Ring Fit Adventure, has rolled out 10 million copies since it came out in 2019.

It’s not often that we see a game that tries to present a wholesome approach to health and wellness, but Nintendo has a good track record for it. We saw them knock it out of the park with the Wii Fit and the company has continued that success with Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch. How successful, you might ask? Well, according to Nintendo’s recent financial reporting, Ring Fit Adventure has moved over 10 million copies since it came out in 2019.

Nintendo released the details on Ring Fit Adventure’s sales in its 2021 fiscal year end financial report on May 6, 2021. The report went over the wide details of Nintendo’s financials from the previous year and forecasts for next year, including prediction that it would face a revenue decrease in its fiscal 2022. However, one of its more positive details came out of a list of million-copy-selling Switch titles in its slides. It was on that slide that it was detailed that Ring Fit Adventure has sold around 10,110,000 copies since it came out in 2019. Over 7 million came from April 2020 to March 2021 alone.

Nintendo's million-selling title list shows Ring Fit Adventure had an extremely strong 2020 starting in April, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing.

Ring Fit Adventure was indeed a hot item to pick up in 2020, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force and many found themselves stuck in their homes trying to stay active and healthy. Ring Fit Adventure and the included Ring Con accessory were quite the combo, earning an admirable Shacknews review, as well as winning our Shacknews award for Best Gaming Accessory of 2019. That, and Nintendo adding a rhythm game mode full of cool Nintendo songs to Ring Fit Adventure in March 2020, made it a hard product to find for quite some time, and when it was in stock, it didn’t remain that way for long.

With all of that in mind, it makes perfect sense that Ring Fit Adventure knocked it out of the park in 2020. And with that, it marks another successful marriage of health and gaming for Nintendo. It will be interesting to see what, if anything the company comes up with next in this regard.