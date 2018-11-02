Jedi: Fallen Order achieves fastest selling digital Star Wars game ever
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a top seller for EA and one of the most popular digital launches in the franchise.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a top seller for EA and one of the most popular digital launches in the franchise.
Vader Immortal, a new interactive Star Wars VR series, is coming to the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest this spring.
Rob Bredow, the guy who "heads up" Industrial Light and Magic, talks about the company's focus on Unreal Engine-powered and real-time visual effects.
The 1987 classic Maniac Mansion has popped up on Steam, completely out of the blue.
You and up to three friends will go undercover and invade the Empire via Disney's immersive location-based experience The Void.
Lego games are notorious for including a ton of content within each game, and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is no different. Check out our guide hub to be the best Jedi in the galaxy!
The new project will be a third-person action adventure.
The Force is strong with The Old Republic, but a daring heist coupled with a new gladiatorial challenge make it even stronger.
Things are getting darker and more ominous for Knights of the Fallen Empire.
The next chapter of Star Wars: The Old Republic's Knights of the Fallen Empire will have players facing a mighty enemy.