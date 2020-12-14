New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mando Mondays week 8 features Bo-Katan and Grogu goodies

More Mandalorian merch has arrived with the latest edition of Mando Mondays.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’re nearing the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but Mando Mondays is far from over. Held by Lucasfilm and Disney every week, Mando Mondays is home to the reveal of new products and merchandise in the world of Star Wars. Week 8 of Mando Mondays has arrived and it delivers some awesome goodies based on some of the coolest characters from the hit Disney+ series. 

The latest round of Mando Monday has an in-depth recap over on the official Star Wars website. During Season 2, Bo-Katan made her live-action debut. Originating from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, Bo-Katan is played in The Mandalorian by the character’s voice actor Katee Sackhoff. Now, the character is getting a new figure in Hasbro’s coveted Black Series line.

Formerly known as The Child, Grogu has been a supremely popular character in both seasons of The Mandalorian. Of course, so much of the show’s merchandising has revolved around this cute little creatures. Though there’s no shortage of plushies and pajamas, this week’s Mando Monday features more “sophisticated” offerings. Meister has revealed new watches themed around The Mandalorian, one of which sports Grogu on the face.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is nearing its conclusion, as the season finale is set to air next week. With that in mind, we’ve got at least one more installment left in Mando Monday. Visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Mandalorian to check in on past announcements.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

