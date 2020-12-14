Mando Mondays week 8 features Bo-Katan and Grogu goodies More Mandalorian merch has arrived with the latest edition of Mando Mondays.

We’re nearing the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, but Mando Mondays is far from over. Held by Lucasfilm and Disney every week, Mando Mondays is home to the reveal of new products and merchandise in the world of Star Wars. Week 8 of Mando Mondays has arrived and it delivers some awesome goodies based on some of the coolest characters from the hit Disney+ series.

The latest round of Mando Monday has an in-depth recap over on the official Star Wars website. During Season 2, Bo-Katan made her live-action debut. Originating from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, Bo-Katan is played in The Mandalorian by the character’s voice actor Katee Sackhoff. Now, the character is getting a new figure in Hasbro’s coveted Black Series line.

Formerly known as The Child, Grogu has been a supremely popular character in both seasons of The Mandalorian. Of course, so much of the show’s merchandising has revolved around this cute little creatures. Though there’s no shortage of plushies and pajamas, this week’s Mando Monday features more “sophisticated” offerings. Meister has revealed new watches themed around The Mandalorian, one of which sports Grogu on the face.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is nearing its conclusion, as the season finale is set to air next week. With that in mind, we’ve got at least one more installment left in Mando Monday. Visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Mandalorian to check in on past announcements.