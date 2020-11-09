Mando Mondays week 3 delivers more Star Wars products and goodies Disney and Lucasfilm continue Mando Monday's with new Mandalorian content.

The Mandalorian was a bonafide hit for Disney+, giving the streaming service an identity in its early months. A year later and The Mandalorian Season 2 is underway, taking fans back to the beloved galaxy far, far away. To celebrate, Disney and Lucasfilm are hosting Mando Mondays, a weekly event where they reveal new products and goods based on characters and locations from hit series The Mandalorian. We’re now and week three, and the festivities show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

The week three Mando Monday offerings were posted to the official Star Wars website. With episode two of Season two premiering this past Friday, many of these new products are themed after the events of the show’s latest journey. If you’re a fan of the show, you’re familiar with the parent-kid relationship between the titular Mandalorian and The Child. This is on display in the show’s most recent episode, when the duo come across some strange eggs. As with nearly everything The Child does on-screen, this sequence charmed fans. Now, you can get a large Funko Pop set of The Child reaching for those curious eggs.

Week three of Mando Mondays also introduces a Black Series Mandalorian Electronic Helmet from Hasbro. “Now you can don the beskar helmet of the mysterious masked warrior in The Mandalorian from Hasbro’s highly-detailed Black Series line. The 1:1 scale helmet includes electronic lighting effects to help you get into character.” This massive helmet looks identical to the one worn in the series, though it probably won’t provide the same level of protection.

We’re only three weeks into Mando Mondays, and have already seen some fascinating products pop up. As the series progresses further into Season two, it will be interesting to see what merch comes out of Disney and Lucasfilm in celebration of The Mandalorian.