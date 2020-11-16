Minecraft gets Star Wars Mandalorian & original trilogy DLC Skins, biomes, and all sorts of other Star Wars-related goods are available in Minecraft's latest DLC pack.

With The Mandalorian continually grabbing everyone’s collective attention over on Disney+ in its second season, there’s been no lack of new love for Star Wars as of late. With that in mind, one of the most behemoth crossovers is happening between Lucasfilm and Mojang and Microsoft. Minecraft’s latest DLC is set to bring something old and something new as it takes players to a galaxy far, far away with original trilogy and Mandalorian DLC.

Mojang revealed the full details of its Star Wars crossover DLC in a press release complete with a new trailer on the Minecraft YouTube channel on November 16, 2020. Available as of today in through any version of Minecraft in the Marketplace for 1340 Minecoins, the Star Wars pack by Minecraft features a wealth of content from both the original trilogy and The Mandalorian series, including a new map, skin pack, texture set, mobs and item reskins, and even a full licensed soundtrack from the franchise. There are even iconic pilotable Star Wars vehicles to explore, such as the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and The Mandalorian’s Razer Crest ship to round out the whole collection.

Minecraft itself has had no lack of good original content and crossovers lately. If you’re looking for something more distinctly Minecraft, the Nether update was a massive release full of new mobs and biomes to explore. Meanwhile, other popular franchises have given to or taken from the Minecraft universe, including previously released Jurassic World DLC. Minecraft has even made a high-profile appearance in the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman as Fighter Pass Volume 2 DLC characters.

With the Star Wars DLC pack out now, if you’re looking to make your classic Star Wars nostalgia a little more blocky, be sure to jump on the new downloadable content soon.