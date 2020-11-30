Mando Mondays week 6 delivers new Mandalorian apparel and accessories The Mandalorian continues to get new merchandise and products with week 6 of Mando Monday.

Disney and Lucasfilm continue to use Mando Monday to announce and share new products and merchandise based on the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. With us getting into the thick of Season 2, more and more content is coming from Disney and its partnered manufacturers. Now in week 6 of Mando Monday, there is a solid batch of new Mandalorian and Star Wars themed, goodies for the most dedicated of fans.

Week 6 of Mando Mondays got its proper reveal on the official Star Wars website on Monday, November 30. This week goes heavy on apparel, with plenty of clothes and accessories for fans to sport their Mandalorian pride. First up, we see a T-shirt themed around the villainous Moff Gideon. On the shirt, Gideon is holding the darksaber, which we see him use in the final episode of the show’s first season. The shirt also has the phrase “long live the empire,” a common saying that comes into play during Season 2.

A personal favorite from this batch of new products, Invicta has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm to create some Mandalorian-themed watches. These analog watches come with a few unique face designs, including the beskar helmet, mythosaur skull symbol, and the armorer.

Of course, there’s still some traditional collectibles featured in the latest Mando Monday offerings. A new Funko Pop figure envisions the titular Mandalorian with his blaster, with a shiny red recolor. This Funko is sold exclusively by target.

If you’ve missed some of the other products revealed during past Mando Mondays, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Mandalorian. Be sure to check back with us next week as we’ll be unpacking the latest announcements in Mando Monday week 7.