Mando Mondays week 5 adds new LEGO set and digital goodies The latest round of Mando Mondays features new Star Wars themed products.

With Season 2 of The Mandalorian already well underway, we’re a good chunk of the way through Mando Mondays. If you’re not familiar, this is the weekly event where Disney, Lucasfilm, and their third-party manufacturers announce new products and merchandise themed around the hit series. Week five has arrived, bringing about several new physical and digital goodies for Star Wars fans to check out.

As always, a full recap of the week’s announcements can be found on the official Star Wars website. This week of Mando Mondays is a bit different, as it features a solid amount of digital rewards. First up, The Mandalorian AR Experience app is available now on Google Play and allows fans to bring the iconic bounty hunter into the real world. Also, the Disney Emoji Blitz game is adding emojis for characters such as Cara Dune, Moff Gideon, and Death Trooper.

For the collector’s out there, the Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide book is out now, which serves as a reference for all of the characters, creatures, and costumes seen throughout the Disney+ series. Written by Pablo Hidalgo, The Ultimate Visual Guide will be a great pickup for any hardcore fan of The Mandalorian.

LEGO has a long and storied relationship with the Star Wars franchise, so it comes as no surprise that a new set is included in the latest round of Mando Monday. Titled “The Trouble on Tatooine,” this set features the Mandalorian, The Child, and is themed after the events of the Season 2 premiere episode, The Marshal.

Check back with us next week for more updates on the latest installment of Mando Mondays. If you’ve been keeping up with Season 2 of The Mandalorian, consider checking out our weekly show Pop! Goes the Culture! where we have a segment reviewing the latest episode of the Disney+ series.