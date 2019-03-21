Latest Diablo 4 rumors suggest a return to the grittiness seen in Diablo 2
New rumors surrounding Diablo 4 could point to a grittier and darker campaign like Diablo 2.
The version of Sea of Thieves playable at Gamescom 2019 has pets active, showing monkeys for the first time.
Rare has mastered the art of creating water, and now it looks like Sea of Thieves will receive another element: fire.
New images have appeared that supposedly include the title of the next Need for Speed game which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, August 13.
The leaked Red Strike Pack looks to offer Fortnite players a new outfit, and some other rewards.
A listing for a new Banjo-Kazooie game on the Nintendo Switch appeared on Amazon Germany earlier today.
According to leaks, this year's entry in the Call of Duty series is a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
It appears that someone has leaked Borderlands 3 gameplay footage ahead of tomorrow's event in LA.
New leaks could possibly reveal that Frost is a playable character joining Mortal Kombat 11's roster.
After springing a leak via Microsoft, Remedy Entertainment makes a statement on the release date of its upcoming game Control.