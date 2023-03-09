Twitch ad seemingly leaks Resident Evil 4 remake demo We could have access to a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake sometime later this evening.

With the Capcom Spotlight showcase nearly upon us, Resident Evil fans are gearing up to see even more footage of Resident Evil 4 remake ahead of its release on March 24. Not only will Resident Evil 4 remake be present in Capcom’s Spotlight showcase, it seems like a demo for the game is set to drop sometime later this evening as well.

The news of a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake was shared by various sources on social media like @DanisabeastXD (as shared by outlets like Destructoid) who all saw the same ad on Twitch that seemingly released a bit early as it suggests the demo is available now. This is not yet the case, but it certainly could be later today following the Capcom Spotlight showcase.

I just saw it just now????? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w4pl0ZlDkR — Daniel S. Kennedy 💙💛💖🔞 (@DanisabeastXD) March 9, 2023

If you’d like to tune in, the Capcom Spotlight showcase will take place later today with the pre-show beginning at 2:10 p.m. (PT), 5:10 p.m. (ET), and the main show kicking off at 2:30 p.m. (PT), 5:30 p.m. (ET). In addition to showing off Resident Evil 4 remake, it’ll also give viewers a look at titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Stay tuned, as we’ll be sure to keep you updated on whether a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake is made available later today. Until then, catch up with some of our previous coverage including how Resident Evil 4 remake won't have quick time events (QTEs), and Capcom confirming the presence of The Mercenaries extra mode for Resident Evil 4 remake.