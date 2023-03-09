Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Twitch ad seemingly leaks Resident Evil 4 remake demo

We could have access to a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake sometime later this evening.
Morgan Shaver
Capcom
With the Capcom Spotlight showcase nearly upon us, Resident Evil fans are gearing up to see even more footage of Resident Evil 4 remake ahead of its release on March 24. Not only will Resident Evil 4 remake be present in Capcom’s Spotlight showcase, it seems like a demo for the game is set to drop sometime later this evening as well.

The news of a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake was shared by various sources on social media like @DanisabeastXD (as shared by outlets like Destructoid) who all saw the same ad on Twitch that seemingly released a bit early as it suggests the demo is available now. This is not yet the case, but it certainly could be later today following the Capcom Spotlight showcase.

If you’d like to tune in, the Capcom Spotlight showcase will take place later today with the pre-show beginning at 2:10 p.m. (PT), 5:10 p.m. (ET), and the main show kicking off at 2:30 p.m. (PT), 5:30 p.m. (ET). In addition to showing off Resident Evil 4 remake, it’ll also give viewers a look at titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Stay tuned, as we’ll be sure to keep you updated on whether a demo for Resident Evil 4 remake is made available later today. Until then, catch up with some of our previous coverage including how Resident Evil 4 remake won't have quick time events (QTEs), and Capcom confirming the presence of The Mercenaries extra mode for Resident Evil 4 remake.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

