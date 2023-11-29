Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition announced for 2024 release After the game was listed on digital shops by accident, Ubisoft admitted it was preparing the anniversary edition for launch next year.

It looks like someone at Ubisoft jumped the gun on festivities for the 20th anniversary of the original Beyond Good and Evil. After mistakenly listing Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition on several digital storefronts, Ubisoft was forced to come clean and reveal that the anniversary edition was indeed in development, further revealing that it was slated for release in 2024 and news on the title would be coming early next year.

Ubisoft responded to the leaks in a Twitter thread on the Beyond Good and Evil 2 account. The start of the thread reveals what we can expect next about what’s going on with Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition:

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024!

Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft goes on to say that an early build of Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was accidentally made available to some Ubisoft+ subscribers. The developers stressed that the build that players saw is in no way indicative of the final state they are looking to release. It also goes on to say that the release will almost certainly hit in 2024.

What isn’t mentioned in even the slightest capacity is the state of Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has been in development limbo for years. Ubisoft assured fans earlier in 2023 that the sequel was still in production despite some game cancellations at the company. However, the game has lost directors and leads several times over its cycle and its Creative Director, Emile Morel, sadly passed away just four months ago.

It’s good to see the original Beyond Good and Evil get some love, especially with BG&E2 seemingly nowhere on the horizon. Nonetheless, stay tuned for more news on Beyond Good and Evil 20th Annniversary Edition as it drops.