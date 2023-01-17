Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development despite recent Ubisoft game cancellations Even after shelving three unannounced games and delaying Skull and Bones again, Ubisoft says Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development.

Skull and Bones isn’t the only long-delayed project at Ubisoft that has seemingly refused to die. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still a thing, even following a troubling round of Ubisoft news in which the company canceled three unannounced games and delayed Skull and Bones once again. Ubisoft itself said that despite setbacks, development on Beyond Good and Evil 2 continues and is unaffected.

Ubisoft shared this information with PCGamesN in a recent correspondence related to Beyond Good and Evil 2. Specifically, when asked if Beyond Good and Evil 2 was among the recent cancellations or affected by them, Ubisoft said that the game’s development remains on track for the time being.

“Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise,” a Ubisoft spokesperson shared.

Source: Ubisoft

It’s been a rough time for Ubisoft. It was just last week that the company shared a troubling report of underperformance throughout the end of 2022. Unfortunately, despite their quality, Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope failed to meet sales expectations. Additionally, to reduce costs, Ubisoft announced that three unannounced games had been canceled and Skull and Bones had been delayed from its upcoming March release date to late 2023 or even early 2024.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in a strange place not unlike Skull and Bones. The game has been in development for over a decade and continues to be pushed back, despite Ubisoft insisting that development is still coming along. This is also despite previous director Michel Ancel exiting the project and the company amid toxic workplace allegations.

Whatever’s going on with Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft continues to claim it is coming. With that in mind, stay tuned for further updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.