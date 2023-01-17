Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development despite recent Ubisoft game cancellations

Even after shelving three unannounced games and delaying Skull and Bones again, Ubisoft says Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

Skull and Bones isn’t the only long-delayed project at Ubisoft that has seemingly refused to die. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still a thing, even following a troubling round of Ubisoft news in which the company canceled three unannounced games and delayed Skull and Bones once again. Ubisoft itself said that despite setbacks, development on Beyond Good and Evil 2 continues and is unaffected.

Ubisoft shared this information with PCGamesN in a recent correspondence related to Beyond Good and Evil 2. Specifically, when asked if Beyond Good and Evil 2 was among the recent cancellations or affected by them, Ubisoft said that the game’s development remains on track for the time being.

“Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise,” a Ubisoft spokesperson shared.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 promo art
Ubisoft insists Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still coming along, even after recent other cancellations and delays at the publisher.
Source: Ubisoft

It’s been a rough time for Ubisoft. It was just last week that the company shared a troubling report of underperformance throughout the end of 2022. Unfortunately, despite their quality, Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope failed to meet sales expectations. Additionally, to reduce costs, Ubisoft announced that three unannounced games had been canceled and Skull and Bones had been delayed from its upcoming March release date to late 2023 or even early 2024.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in a strange place not unlike Skull and Bones. The game has been in development for over a decade and continues to be pushed back, despite Ubisoft insisting that development is still coming along. This is also despite previous director Michel Ancel exiting the project and the company amid toxic workplace allegations.

Whatever’s going on with Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft continues to claim it is coming. With that in mind, stay tuned for further updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola