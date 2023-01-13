Massive Valve leak reveals assets from Portal, Half-Life 2, and TF2 The leaker of multiple Valve assets had apparently been holding onto them since 2016.

Valve is a notoriously secretive company when it comes to projects both new and old. While it’s not as prolific of a developer as it was in its earlier years, the company still holds quite a bit of secrets up its sleeve when it comes to unreleased products. Now, a lot of that information has been released to the public following a massive leak.

As we spotted thanks to PC Gamer, a leaker by the name of LeakerWanderer recently leaked a slew of files related to a number of Valve games. This included Team Fortress 2, Portal, and Half-Life 2. The files included unused character models, maps, and just about everything else under the sun. TF2 in particular had a staggering 61GB of files leaked.



Source: Valve.

Specifically, the files contain a female character dressed in witch attire, as well as a nude Spy model. There are also a slew of textures for weapons and items that never saw the light of day.

What’s really odd is that the leaker claims to have been holding onto the files for several years. “I don't care anymore. I also did my toying around with it for a few years, did not upload because I was threatened every time,” he said. “I have no legal binding to these files. Not anymore," he continued. The leaker goes on to add that he’s had these files since 2016.

It’s unclear if Valve ever had plans to do anything with the content that got leaked for its games, and the company has yet to comment on the matter. The last game developed by Valve was Aperture Desk Job, which launched last year alongside the Steam Deck. Prior to that, the studio returned to the Half-Life franchise with Half-Life: Alyx, which won Shacknews’ Game of the Year award in 2020.