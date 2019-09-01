Kerbal Space Program: Shared Horizons adds free ESA missions this summer
Explore the outer reaches of space with Kerbal Space Program's free Shared Horizons update, which revisits some of the European Space Agency's landmark missions.
Explore the outer reaches of space with Kerbal Space Program's free Shared Horizons update, which revisits some of the European Space Agency's landmark missions.
Developer Star Theory is looking to go where no Kerbal has gone before, as Shacknews takes a first look at Kerbal Space Program 2 from PAX West.