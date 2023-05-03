Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Kerbal Space Program 2 Art Director talks object creation and what's next for KSP2

We learn more about what's coming to Kerbal Space Program 2 from Intercept Games Art Director Kristina Ness.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The charm in the Kerbal Space Program games has mainly come from its mix of lovably cartoonish characters and real-world science gathered from decades of space travel research. Kerbal Space Program 2 is continuing to push players to the outer reaches of the cosmos and its efforts include the crafting of real life objects. To learn more, we spoke with Intercept Games Art Director Kristina Ness.

Ness goes into her background as a former NASA intern, her years of work as an environmental artist, and her enthusiasm for space travel and sci-fi. She also discusses how Unity has allowed the team to approach new in-game scenarios and also learn from Unity's staff of employees. She goes into the KSP 2 Early Access Roadmap and the upcoming additions of Science Mode, re-entry effects, and colonies.

It's a long road ahead for Kerbal Space Program 2, as Intercept Games hopes to add interstellar travel and competitive multiplayer in the months ahead. The game is currently available as a Steam Early Access title. For more interviews like this, be sure to visit Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

