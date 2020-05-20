Kerbal Space Program 2 delays its launch to Fall 2021 Mission Control: Kerbal Space Program 2 is not ready for liftoff. I repeat, KSP2 is not ready for liftoff.

Space expeditions aren't something that happen overnight. It takes years of work to make them happen and the same looks to be true for Kerbal Space Program 2, Star Theory's sequel to Squad's original space exploration simulator. On Wednesday, the KSP2 development team took to Twitter to announce that the next generation of Kerbonauts won't be taking flight until next fall.

The following was posted on the Kerbal Space Program Twitter account:

We want to share an update for all of our Kerbal Space Program fans: We will now be releasing Kerbal Space Program 2 in Fall 2021.

As you all know, we've been working hard to make the best and most authentic KSP sequel possible. This is an ambitious goal. We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated. With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we're facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be. We understand this isn't the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2. That said, we will continue to keep you updated with more feature videos, developer blogs, and other content to share our progress from now up to launch.

We appreciate everyone who has been on this journey with us, we really can't wait to be flying alongside all of you, and we look forward to sharing more along the way. Safe launches to all the Kerbonauts out there and stay tuned!

Kerbal Space Program 2 was first announced back at Gamescom 2019. While there was no gameplay to be shown at events like PAX West, publisher Private Division and new developer Star Theory had targeted a 2020 release date. Unfortunately, that no longer looks to be in the cards. The game is expected to feature a significant visual step forward from the original, along with the ability to embark on more detailed expeditions across the cosmos.

In the meantime, the original Kerbal Space Program is still set to receive some new content. Earlier this week, Private Division and Squad announced that the first KSP is about to get free ESA missions in July.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming in Fall 2021 and is expected to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, assuming this delay doesn't push the game to the next generation of consoles.