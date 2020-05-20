Kerbal Space Program 2 delays its launch to Fall 2021

Space expeditions aren't something that happen overnight. It takes years of work to make them happen and the same looks to be true for Kerbal Space Program 2, Star Theory's sequel to Squad's original space exploration simulator. On Wednesday, the KSP2 development team took to Twitter to announce that the next generation of Kerbonauts won't be taking flight until next fall.
Kerbal Space Program 2 was first announced back at Gamescom 2019. While there was no gameplay to be shown at events like PAX West, publisher Private Division and new developer Star Theory had targeted a 2020 release date. Unfortunately, that no longer looks to be in the cards. The game is expected to feature a significant visual step forward from the original, along with the ability to embark on more detailed expeditions across the cosmos.
In the meantime, the original Kerbal Space Program is still set to receive some new content. Earlier this week, Private Division and Squad announced that the first KSP is about to get free ESA missions in July.
Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming in Fall 2021 and is expected to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, assuming this delay doesn't push the game to the next generation of consoles.
