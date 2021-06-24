Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X Kerbal Space Program is ten years old and publisher Private Division is celebrating by exploring a new frontier: next-gen consoles.

It's hard to believe, but today is the day that the Kerbals turn ten. Yes, it's been a full decade since developer Squad first released a playable version of its space exploration juggernaut. Even after all this time, Squad is still working on bringing their game to new audiences. The next frontier looks to be next-gen consoles, as publisher Private Division announced that Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Squad and Blitworks will work together on this latest edition of KSP. The PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware will allow for several improvements from the original console iterations of the game. This includes 1440p resolution, improved framerate, better textures, and increased performance. If you're picking up the console version of KSP and want to get the PC experience, the new Enhanced Edition will also support a mouse and keyboard.

On top of that, Private Division issued a special 10th anniversary video through the Kerbal Space Program YouTube channel. This video checks in with the team at Squad, who are celebrating the anniversary milestone, as well as the new team at Intercept Games who are hard at work on the upcoming Kerbal Space Program 2.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will release this fall. Those who already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of KSP can upgrade to their next-gen console for no extra charge. Otherwise, it'll be available both digitally and at retail for $39.99 USD. As for KSP 2, that will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One in late 2022. Shacknews is also in the mood to celebrate KSP's momentous 10th anniversary, so be sure to come back in just a few minutes for some special exclusive interviews, as part of Shacknews' Summer of Doing Our Jobs.