Kerbal Space Program 2 rockets to Early Access in February 2023 The game will be available in Early Access on PC platforms including Steam and the Epic Games Store.

If you’ve been itching to get a feel for Kerbal Space Program 2, you’re in luck as it was announced today that the game is releasing in Early Access on February 24, 2023. At that time, the game will be available on PC platforms including Steam and the Epic Games Store. In a news post on the Kerbal Space Program 2 website, it’s noted that the game’s Early Access price will be $49.99 (USD).

An overview of the game was also provided for those who may be unfamiliar with the game, or who are fans of the original wondering what sort of features Kerbal Space Program 2 will offer. First, those playing the game during its Early Access period will be able to test out and enjoy features as they’re released, and provide feedback “to shape this exciting game through development.”

Major upgrades during Early Access: Get a front-row seat as major new systems come online, including the addition of new star systems, interstellar travel technologies, colonies, multiplayer, and more. Become part of the development process by contributing feedback throughout the Early Access period and be the first to play exciting updates as they are released.

The news post also talks about how Kerbal Space Program 2 was redesigned “from the ground up to meet the demands of modern and next-generation space exploration.” And how, in the game, players will once again be able to construct their own spacecraft and navigate new star systems.

Other features players can look forward to in Kerbal Space Program 2 include improved onboarding with new tutorials and an improved UI, new customization options for parts like engines, new environments to explore, and more. Features that’ll roll out during Early Access include next-gen technology, colonies, interstellar travel, multiplayer, and modding.

For more on Kerbal Space Program 2, be sure to read through the full news post about the game’s upcoming Early Access release on February 24, 2023 over on the game’s official website.

