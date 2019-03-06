PlayStation Now adds Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, & more
PlayStation Now users are getting a slew of new games to help make this period of social distancing a bit less painful.
PlayStation Now users are getting a slew of new games to help make this period of social distancing a bit less painful.
We speak with one of the game's producers about the wild new traversal mechanics that opens Just Cause 4 to even more zany possibilities.
The August update is soon to arrive, and the crew at Avalanche Studios have a new development roadmap detailing all the upcoming changes.
Following the release of the free Spring Update, Just Cause 4 has revealed what's next with the upcoming Los Demonios DLC.
Just Cause 4's latest DLC expansion Dare Devils of Destruction is coming to the game on April 30, so get ready to wreak some havoc.
Fallout 4 is one of several highlights coming with March's addition to Xbox Game Pass.
The fam talks about The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption, and we hear from a recovering Amiibo addict who battled a potential Ridley-related relapse.
A-ha's popular '80s hit "Take On Me" appearing in Just Cause 4 is a fantastic homage.
Avalanche is taking this action series to another level on the back of the Apex engine and extreme weather effects. Is this Rico Rodriguez's best adventure yet?
Just Cause 4 is looking to amp up the chaos like never before, so Shacknews sat down with Narrative Designer Ben Jaekle and Lead Mechanics Designer Hamish Young to learn more about what players can expect.