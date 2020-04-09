New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments free on Epic Games Store now

Next week, the Epic Games Store will add Just Cause 4 to its free game rotation, so don't sleep on this installment of goodies.

Brittany Vincent
1

Looking for another game to add to your menagerie of free titles that presumably won't stop growing? The Epic Games Store has your back.

This week, you can snag Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for free, and enjoy Frogware's detective story while at home spending time social distancing like the rest of us. Close to the Sun is also up for grabs, in case you wanted a cherry on top of this free game sundae.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments lets you take on the role of the world's greatest detective (not Batman), Holmes himself. There are six case you need to solve, and even some of them linked to a world of the supernatural.

Close to the Sun is a first-person adventure game that takes place in 1897. You're aboard a ship called the Helios, which is primarily used for research, and it's a "haven for the greatest scientific minds."

You play as journalist Rose Archer, who's trying to find her sister on the ship. Soon, things get a bit hairy as you try and figure out what's real and what isn't. Oh, and there's plenty of rotting flesh lying around.

Next week, you can pick up Just Cause as well as Wheels of Aurelia for free, so be sure to keep checking back on everything there is to snag. As usual, we'll be here making sure you remain up to date on all of these very important matters. Who says no to free games?

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola