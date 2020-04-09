Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments free on Epic Games Store now Next week, the Epic Games Store will add Just Cause 4 to its free game rotation, so don't sleep on this installment of goodies.

Looking for another game to add to your menagerie of free titles that presumably won't stop growing? The Epic Games Store has your back.

This week, you can snag Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments for free, and enjoy Frogware's detective story while at home spending time social distancing like the rest of us. Close to the Sun is also up for grabs, in case you wanted a cherry on top of this free game sundae.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments lets you take on the role of the world's greatest detective (not Batman), Holmes himself. There are six case you need to solve, and even some of them linked to a world of the supernatural.

Close to the Sun is a first-person adventure game that takes place in 1897. You're aboard a ship called the Helios, which is primarily used for research, and it's a "haven for the greatest scientific minds."

You play as journalist Rose Archer, who's trying to find her sister on the ship. Soon, things get a bit hairy as you try and figure out what's real and what isn't. Oh, and there's plenty of rotting flesh lying around.

Next week, you can pick up Just Cause as well as Wheels of Aurelia for free, so be sure to keep checking back on everything there is to snag. As usual, we'll be here making sure you remain up to date on all of these very important matters. Who says no to free games?