Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia free now on Epic Games Store The free games keep on a-rollin' on down the pipeline, and the newest games you can snatch up for the low prices of free are here now.

This time around, the store has put up Just Cause 4 and indie game Wheels of Aurelia for everyone to snap up. Both are free to keep, of course. All you need to do is add them to your library.

Just Cause 4 should be appealing because there's a big, wide world to explore and we're all stuck at home. So you should be excited to play as Rico Rodriguez heading to Solis to figure out more about his past, all the while causing chaos with a variety of vehicles, weapons, grappling hook, and more. It's sandbox action at its finest.

Wheels of Aurelia is a bit of a different endeavor, as it finds you traveling along the western coast of Italy in the '70s as you explore a strange time in Italy's history while working to uncover parts of a woman named Lella's past.

But that's not all. Following last week's Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments and Close to the Sun, next week will be the free title For the King. It's a rogue like with plenty of combat elements with a different playthrough each time. Be sure to check that out. Free is free.

Be sure to let us know when you've swung by and grabbed all the games currently on offer. We've got a lot of times on our hands at home lately, as you already know, so it's time to start expending it on some good ol' gaming.