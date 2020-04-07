PlayStation Now adds Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, & more PlayStation Now users are getting a slew of new games to help make this period of social distancing a bit less painful.

Need something else to play that isn't the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake that's out this weekend? Even though we awarded it a 9 out of 10? Okay, well, PlayStation just added a few new titles to its PlayStation Now service. How about that?

Starting today, you can access Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 as part of the streaming service, Sony announced. That should give you at least a little more variety to look forward to during these frustrating times. Marvel's Spider-Man will be up to download and stream until July 7, and Just Cause 4 will be available until October 6, so you've got plenty of time to jump in and play. All titles will have to be played on PlayStation 4 hardware of course, though, as Sony reminds us.

PlayStation Now is a great option if you're running low on funds to buy new games and don't have an Xbox One to use the Xbox Game Pass (or just want to try something else.) It features over 800 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 2 games for you to stream and play on PS4 and PC for your convenience. You can try out the service for 7 days via trial if you'd like, or pay $9.99 a month or $59.99 annually to keep it.

There's actually a surprising amount of games on there that you wouldn't expect to find, including those in the retro category, but these new titles will definitely be a big draw for some players. Marvel's Spider-Man is an especially big coup.

Our review of Marvel's Spider-Man produced a glowing 9 out of 10. Here's what critic Kevin Tucker had to say:

"Marvel's Spider-Man is at once a fantastic action game, a dramatic story-driven adventure, and a love letter to fans of Marvel's ever-endearing wall-crawler. It's also one of the strongest titles in Insomniac Games' catalog, and will no doubt be counted not only among the best games of 2018, but also among the best PlayStation 4 exclusives ever released."

So yeah, you probably want to go and play it. Happy gaming!