DeeJ's farewell message to the Destiny community
As DeeJ starts a new chapter at Iron Galaxy, he has some more words of wisdom for Destiny players.
The team behind Divekick is hoping to make a big splash with their first action title. Emphasis on the "big".
The Killer Instinct: Combo Breaker Pack will hit stores on September 23 for Xbox One.
Killer Instinct appears to be getting another classic arcade port, as a ratings board has made a listing for "Killer Instinct Classic 2" on Xbox One.
Killer Instinct: Season 2 getting Maya, new combos
Iron Galaxy is ready to pick up the ball left behind by Double Helix and continue on through the next season of Killer Instinct. And they're wasting no time in bringing back another one of the series' favorite fighters by debuting the pugilistic TJ Combo.
The first season of Killer Instinct has come to a close, with the release of its final playable character. The so-'90s-it-hurts cyborg knight Fulgore joins the cast along with a new Arcade Mode.
Capcom released two Dungeons & Dragons brawlers in the mid-1990s, and they are now bringing them back as a collection called the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara coming this June, the company announced at its panel at PAX East today.
One of the best Kinect games has gotten even better... by being free.
Given how many Kinect titles have been plagued by unresponsive motion controls, we talked to Wreckateer developer Iron Galaxy about how they seemed to get the Xbox 360 motion controller to work as intended.