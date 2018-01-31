New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Iron Galaxy

Killer Instinct: Season 2 begins with TJ Combo

Iron Galaxy is ready to pick up the ball left behind by Double Helix and continue on through the next season of Killer Instinct. And they're wasting no time in bringing back another one of the series' favorite fighters by debuting the pugilistic TJ Combo.

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara confirmed

Capcom released two Dungeons & Dragons brawlers in the mid-1990s, and they are now bringing them back as a collection called the Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara coming this June, the company announced at its panel at PAX East today.

