Killer Instinct 10th anniversary livestream announced ahead of major update Iron Galaxy is set to host a livestream in which it will detail many of the changes coming in the game's major 10th anniversary update.

Earlier this year at EVO, we were hit by a major surprise when Killer Instinct (2013) lead James Goddard took the stage to announce that the game was getting a new update. We haven’t heard much since, but it seems Iron Galaxy is ready to bear on all in a special stream happening next week. The developers have announced a Killer Instinct 10th anniversary livestream, and during that livestream, the team is going to go into detail on what players can expect from the game when its new major update arrives.

Iron Galaxy announced the Killer Instinct 10th anniversary livestream via the Killer Instinct Twitter this week. According to the announcement, several Killer Instinct devs will be going live on the Iron Galaxy Twitch channel on November 22, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET to celebrate the game’s decade milestone, as well as sharing details on the previously announced 10th anniversary update coming to the game. While we learned some details about what will be changed, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what’s coming in the update and this will likely be a major detailing of the changes and additions to the game.

James Goddard shocked us all when he came out of the woodwork at EVO 2023 to announce that Killer Instinct isn’t dead and the game is getting a new update. What we know so far about the update is that there will be balance changes to the character roster, new matchmaking improvements, and 4K support for the Xbox Series X. However, balance is always a thing that can make or break a character, so it will be interesting to see more details on exactly what’s changing with the playable roster.

Many fans are hoping that Killer Instinct’s 10th anniversary update means we can look forward to more content or even a sequel in the future. However, we still need to learn what’s in this update and when it’s coming. As we await those details next week, stay tuned for any and all news and announcements here at Shacknews.