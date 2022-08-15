How to play with friends across platforms - Rumbleverse If you're on PC and you have a friend playing Rumbleverse on console or vice versa, here's what you need to do to party up together.

Rumbleverse is all about climbing to the top of the mountain and earning the right to be called the Champ. However, if professional wrestling has taught anyone anything, it's that tag teams can be just as entertaining. Iron Galaxy is aware of that, which is why the studio added a Duos mode. However, how does one go about diving into Duos play with friends, even if they aren't on the same platform? Shacknews is here to answer that question.

How to play with friends across platforms - Rumbleverse

It doesn't take much to start a Duos session in Rumbleverse. Simply change the game mode to Duos and begin a search. However, there's also an option to invite a friend. If you want to invite a friend who's outside your platform's ecosystem, you're going to have to take a few extra steps.

As noted on the Rumbleverse FAQ, both you and your friend will have to do some work on the Epic Games Launcher on your PC. Yes, an Epic Games account is required on both sides in order to make this work. First, you'll have to link your platform of choice to your Epic Games account in order to have your profiles ready to roll. From there, click on the Friends tab in the top right corner. Make sure you've added your friend, but also make sure that their console information is linked to their own Epic Games account. Hover over their name and if you see their Xbox Gamertag or PSN profile name, you should be good to go.

If the proper information is linked, you should have no issue sending a Duos invite from your current platform. PC players should be able to invite console users and vice versa.

That's all it takes to get started playing with your friends in Rumbleverse. As of now, it's only possible to play up to Duos, so parties will max out at two players. That's always subject to change down the road, especially as trios become more popular in North American pro wrestling. For more on Iron Galaxy's new free-to-play battle royale, be sure to check out our Rumbleverse topic page.