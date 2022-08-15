All 1.0 Special Moves - Rumbleverse
Need an idea of which moves to search for in Rumbleverse? We list them all for you and let you decide for yourselves.
Rumbleverse has many ways to physically dispatch opponents. There are strikes, there are unblockable Vicious Attacks, there are melee weapons, and there are Special Moves. Special Moves must be discovered inside boxes found throughout Grapital City. However, which special move does what and which one should you equip? Shacknews is going to attempt to explain.
Before going into the specific special moves, let's explain a few things to know. Special Moves will each have a few qualities attached to them. They'll either be a strike or a Vicious Attack, they can have special qualities (Poison/Chargeable/High Priority), and they'll each have a rarity assigned to them. Green moves are Common, Blue moves are Rare, and Purple moves are Epic. Rarer moves will often have a higher power level and attack priority, so try and find those purple moves whenever possible. Now let's dive into each move:
|Move Name
|Properties
|Rarity
|Notes
|Vicious Mist
|Vicious, Stuns
|Common
|Blows blinding mist into a foe's face
|Punchline
|Slow, High Damage
|Common
|Leap forward with a Superman Punch
|Tackle
|Vicious, High Damage, High Risk
|Common
|Lunge forward with a tackle
|Sumoslap
|High Stamina Damage
|Common
|Step forward with multiple slaps
|Superkick
|Chargeable
|Common
|Strike with a standing side kick
|Uppercut
|High Priority
|Common
|Step forward with a rising punch
|Goal Shot
|Launcher
|Common
|Step forward with a high kick
|Ruby Crusher
|Vicious, High Damage
|Common
|Grab a foe and hit a cutter
|Cyclone
|Chargeable, AOE
|Common
|Strike multiple foes with a tornado clothesline
|Good IzunaDrop
|Vicious
|Common
|Grab a foe and sit on them
|Bad Breath
|Poison, Chargeable
|Rare
|More potent Bad Breath
|Atomic Punchline
|Slow, High Damage, AOE
|Rare
|Can hit more targets than a Punchline
|Spear Tackle
|Vicious, High Damage, High Risk
|Rare
|More damage than a standard Tackle
|Poison Sumoslap
|Poison, High Stamina Damage
|Rare
|A Sumoslap that inflicts Poison
|Superduper Kick
|Chargeable, Launcher
|Rare
|A Superkick that can launch foes
|Bionic Uppercut
|High Priority, Chargeable
|Rare
|More damage than a standard Uppercut
|Volley Dive
|Traversal, Launcher
|Rare
|Belly flop forward and launch a target
|Rekt Shot
|Launcher
|Rare
|More damage than a standard Goal Shot
|Emerald Crusher
|Vicious, High Damage
|Rare
|More damage than a standard Ruby Crusher
|Big Swing
|Vicious, Launcher, Aimable
|Rare
|Grab a foe and swing them into the distance
|Super Cyclone
|Chargeable, AOE
|Rare
|More damage than a standard Cyclone
|Rocket Jump
|Chargeable, Traversal
|Rare
|Launch yourself skyward; causes no damage
|Great IzunaDrop
|Vicious
|Rare
|More damage than a standard IzunaDrop
|Javelin Tackle
|Vicious, High Damage, High Risk
|Epic
|Strongest quality Tackle
|Super Sumoslap
|Chargeable, High Stamina Damage
|Epic
|Strongest quality Sumoslap
|Omega Uppercut
|High Priority, Chargeable
|Epic
|Strongest quality Uppercut
|Dolphin Dive
|Chargeable, Traversal, Launcher
|Epic
|Chargeable version of the Volley Dive
|Cozmo Shot
|Launcher
|Epic
|Strongest quality Goal Shot
|Diamond Crusher
|Vicious, High Damage
|Epic
|Strongest quality cutter. BANG!
|Giant Swing
|Vicious, Launcher, Aimable
|Epic
|More damage/distance than Big Swing
|Omega Cyclone
|Chargeable, AOE
|Epic
|Strongest quality Cyclone
|Skyrocket
|Chargeable, Traversal
|Epic
|More distance than a Rocket Jump
These are all of the moves that can currently be found in Rumbleverse. The game is only in 1.0, so there's always a chance that more moves could be added in the future. For now, master these moves by jumping into the open-world Playground mode and then get ready to step into the ring of Rumbleverse.
