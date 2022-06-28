Rumbleverse final network test takes place next weekend Rumbleverse has one more 48-hour network test lined up before heading into Early Access.

Rumbleverse has been ready to throw down since its initial reveal at The Game Awards last December. However, Iron Galaxy observed that it needed a little more time in the oven and has been gradually rolling out network tests over the past six months. The last of these network tests is now set to run in July, which will take the battle royale brawler into a newly-announced Early Access period.

Unlike previous network tests, the final Rumbleverse network test will run for a full 48 hours. It's set to begin on Friday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. The network test will be playable on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and will have cross-play enabled. Those who take part in the network test will receive a free Grapital City yellow vest for their character.

Unlock this vest for taking part in the last Rumbleverse network test (Image courtesy of Rumbleverse)

Rumbleverse remains on target for a fall launch, but that will be the start of an Early Access period. As noted on the Rumbleverse website, Iron Galaxy will look to introduce a handful of new features over the course of the game's Early Access window. This includes a Playground Mode that will act as a tutorial, as well as the ability to party up with friends.

Shacknews recently took part in the previous Rumbleverse network test. We thought it was one of the best things to come out of a crowded Summer Game Fest weekend. The rock-paper-scissors formula is coming along nicely, the pro wrestling-based special moves are fun to use, and players are even finding creative ways to dispatch their foes. We even compiled some of our findings in a recent edition of Evening Reading.

We'll be sure to watch the Rumbleverse network test in July and be on the lookout for any further announcements from Iron Galaxy. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.