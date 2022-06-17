Evening Reading - June 17, 2022

What an incredible week it's been here at Shacknews. There's nothing left to do but close out this E6 week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Don't forget to catch up with everything from Shacknews E6 2022!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Friday art exhibition

Process of Hideout✨



Cover illustration for my watercolor coloring book ’Luminous’ ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HYpMexuex4 — Heikala (@heikala_art) June 17, 2022

Enjoy this serene art display.

Gravity Falls: 10 Years Later

Let's look back at 10 years of this wonderful show, which you can binge right now on Disney+.

Wanted to quickly throw something together for the 10th anniversary of Gravity Falls



#10YearsOfGravityFalls @_AlexHirsch pic.twitter.com/S5c1na0NkW — Juicce (@juicce124) June 15, 2022

Naturally, you knew where this was going. I posted it in Chatty yesterday, but here's show creator Alex Hirsch and some of the nightmares he had to endure with Disney S&P.

One last treat. Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn't share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/EioKU8gIJJ — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022

Lord knows the last thing DISNEY wants to do is encourage the furries.

Scenes from the Rumbleverse Network Test

I don't care that this was six days ago. Who's writing this feature? Yes, we're revisiting Rumbleverse.

THIS! IS! SPARTA!

This is the swaggiest @Rumbleverse KO of ALL TIME. ALL TIME. THIS GAME IS SO SICK. pic.twitter.com/R1VrxABKZD — Evan Hashimoto 🍇 Black Jaguar Park (@EGPWonderChef) June 12, 2022

Bouncing elbow for the win!

W-O-R-M!

Hands down one of my favorite matches played on the @Rumbleverse beta



Full power build = 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nt8kUxzw5f — Mustard (@PNDMustard) June 13, 2022

And we end with Mustard putting some... er... mustard on these blows.

You can read more about Rumbleverse with our recent preview.

Rebirth

Even Sakurai knows that FF7 Rebirth is something to be really excited about.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we return to the world of randomizers. You've seen combo randomizers for A Link to the Past and Super Metroid, but have you seen their original NES counterparts combined in such a way? Check it out and enjoy!

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

shaq’s prediction last december 😌 pic.twitter.com/GR6YOk9vhA — KLAY HAS 4 RINGS (@seacaptainklay) June 17, 2022

You can argue about whether this was a bold prediction or not, but the man was certainly right.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Man, look at this blast from the past that's been uploaded to the WWE YouTube channel. Check out this monumental (and rare for free TV at the time) clash between Hulk Hogan and Goldberg from 1998.

Tonight in video game music (Special E6 edition)

We're getting more of our musical performances on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Here are two of them.

Also, Mega Ran did this earlier.

Keep an eye on our YouTube channel for the rest of our performances from this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into a very eventful second weekend of June. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!