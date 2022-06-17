Evening Reading - June 17, 2022

What an incredible week it's been here at Shacknews. There's nothing left to do but close out this E6 week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 11 bit studios teases 'dark RPG' Project Vitriol
- SpaceX employees fired following open internal letter denouncing Elon Musk
- Amazon leaked research suggests it could run out of US workers by 2024
Don't forget to catch up with everything from Shacknews E6 2022!
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 17: More Xbox Deals Unlocked
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 17: FF7 Remake comes to Steam
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Friday art exhibition
Process of Hideout✨— Heikala (@heikala_art) June 17, 2022
Cover illustration for my watercolor coloring book ’Luminous’ ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HYpMexuex4
Enjoy this serene art display.
Gravity Falls: 10 Years Later
Let's look back at 10 years of this wonderful show, which you can binge right now on Disney+.
Wanted to quickly throw something together for the 10th anniversary of Gravity Falls— Juicce (@juicce124) June 15, 2022
#10YearsOfGravityFalls @_AlexHirsch pic.twitter.com/S5c1na0NkW
#10YearsOfGravityFalls— ラリアット/rariatoo@療養中 (@rariatoo) June 17, 2022
グラビティフォールズ10周年、最も好きカートゥーンの一つです pic.twitter.com/XREWERdwdO
Best twins ever🌲 #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/bXjLzRvqPN— 🐻❄️ Sayu ☁️ (@sayuupi_) June 17, 2022
Naturally, you knew where this was going. I posted it in Chatty yesterday, but here's show creator Alex Hirsch and some of the nightmares he had to endure with Disney S&P.
One last treat. Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn't share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared #10YearsOfGravityFalls pic.twitter.com/EioKU8gIJJ— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022
Lord knows the last thing DISNEY wants to do is encourage the furries.
Scenes from the Rumbleverse Network Test
I don't care that this was six days ago. Who's writing this feature? Yes, we're revisiting Rumbleverse.
DO NOT try and take @britniTweet's water tower! 🦶 🌊https://t.co/S5ftVb7tC6— Rumbleverse (@Rumbleverse) June 17, 2022
THIS! IS! SPARTA!
This is the swaggiest @Rumbleverse KO of ALL TIME. ALL TIME. THIS GAME IS SO SICK. pic.twitter.com/R1VrxABKZD— Evan Hashimoto 🍇 Black Jaguar Park (@EGPWonderChef) June 12, 2022
Bouncing elbow for the win!
Worm Gang! @Rumbleverse pic.twitter.com/do0TqvEWAq— noskii. (@YaBoyNoskii) June 14, 2022
W-O-R-M!
Hands down one of my favorite matches played on the @Rumbleverse beta— Mustard (@PNDMustard) June 13, 2022
Full power build = 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nt8kUxzw5f
And we end with Mustard putting some... er... mustard on these blows.
You can read more about Rumbleverse with our recent preview.
Rebirth
June 17, 2022
Even Sakurai knows that FF7 Rebirth is something to be really excited about.
Nothing but the Hotfix
For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we return to the world of randomizers. You've seen combo randomizers for A Link to the Past and Super Metroid, but have you seen their original NES counterparts combined in such a way? Check it out and enjoy!
Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
shaq’s prediction last december 😌 pic.twitter.com/GR6YOk9vhA— KLAY HAS 4 RINGS (@seacaptainklay) June 17, 2022
You can argue about whether this was a bold prediction or not, but the man was certainly right.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Man, look at this blast from the past that's been uploaded to the WWE YouTube channel. Check out this monumental (and rare for free TV at the time) clash between Hulk Hogan and Goldberg from 1998.
Tonight in video game music (Special E6 edition)
We're getting more of our musical performances on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Here are two of them.
Also, Mega Ran did this earlier.
Yoo @MegaRan dropping the new hit "Do it for Shacknews" to close out #ShackE6! What a legend!🎤🔥— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 17, 2022
🤯📢 https://t.co/AII6MeMf34 pic.twitter.com/vd0BtoQICV
Keep an eye on our YouTube channel for the rest of our performances from this week.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into a very eventful second weekend of June. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
