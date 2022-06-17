Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - June 17, 2022

Rumbleverse highlights, 10 years of Gravity Falls, and celebrating our Shacknews E6 guests on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

What an incredible week it's been here at Shacknews. There's nothing left to do but close out this E6 week with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Don't forget to catch up with everything from Shacknews E6 2022!

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Friday art exhibition

Enjoy this serene art display.

Gravity Falls: 10 Years Later

Let's look back at 10 years of this wonderful show, which you can binge right now on Disney+.

Naturally, you knew where this was going. I posted it in Chatty yesterday, but here's show creator Alex Hirsch and some of the nightmares he had to endure with Disney S&P.

Lord knows the last thing DISNEY wants to do is encourage the furries.

Scenes from the Rumbleverse Network Test

I don't care that this was six days ago. Who's writing this feature? Yes, we're revisiting Rumbleverse.

THIS! IS! SPARTA!

Bouncing elbow for the win!

W-O-R-M!

And we end with Mustard putting some... er... mustard on these blows.

You can read more about Rumbleverse with our recent preview.

Rebirth

Even Sakurai knows that FF7 Rebirth is something to be really excited about.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we return to the world of randomizers. You've seen combo randomizers for A Link to the Past and Super Metroid, but have you seen their original NES counterparts combined in such a way? Check it out and enjoy!

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

You can argue about whether this was a bold prediction or not, but the man was certainly right.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Man, look at this blast from the past that's been uploaded to the WWE YouTube channel. Check out this monumental (and rare for free TV at the time) clash between Hulk Hogan and Goldberg from 1998.

Tonight in video game music (Special E6 edition)

We're getting more of our musical performances on the Shacknews YouTube channel. Here are two of them.

Also, Mega Ran did this earlier.

Keep an eye on our YouTube channel for the rest of our performances from this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into a very eventful second weekend of June. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola