Rumbleverse servers to go offline in late February 2023 It looks like the sun is setting on Grapital City for the time being as Iron Galaxy and Epic Games prepare to shut down the game in late February.

It would appear that we’ve got more bad news in regards to games shutting down today, this time involving Rumbleverse. Today, Epic Games and the developers at Iron Galaxy announced that Rumbleverse’s servers would be shutting down. The wrestling battle royale will be sunset for the time being in late February 2023.

The sunsetting of Rumbleverse was announced via the official Rumbleverse Twitter and a blog post on its website on January 31, 2023. On Tuesday, February 28, at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. PT, the Rumbleverse servers will shut down and the game will become unplayable online. Refunds will also be issued for players that spent money on the game’s battle pass, Brawlla Bills, and other in-game items and currency.

“Any player who has spent money on Rumbleverse is eligible for a refund of money spent on or in the game,” the blog post reads. “This includes the purchase of a Rumbleverse Battle Pass or Brawlla Bills on any platform. We will share a FAQ page with additional refund information soon.”

The Rumbleverse devs issued an open letter to the community, explaining the decision to shut down the servers in late February and thanking players for checking out the game.

Source: Epic Games

Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes also shared a statement on the shutting down of Rumbleverse:

When you work on a video game, you imagine the community that will show up to play it someday. For years, we dreamed about a lively city filled with people fighting to become a champion. We strived to create a vibrant place that celebrated the competitive spirit. Our goal was to bring joy back to online multiplayer gaming.



The people who gave Rumbleverse a chance and took it on as a new hobby have validated every day that we put into bringing our ideas to life. We have loved watching you play. We have learned from your stories and your insights. We even passed around the art you’ve created to immortalize your best moments in the streets.



It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse. You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon.

It sounds like there may be a door open for Rumbleverse to return, but for the time being, it’s going away at the end of February. We certainly enjoyed the game when we played and will hold out hope for a return. But until then, best get your matches in before Grapital City closes this coming month.