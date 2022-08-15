Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rumbleverse deploys new server configurations to address long matchmaking queues

One of the few bad things Rumbleverse players have had to say about the game has been regarding wait times, which Iron Galaxy seeks to address today.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Iron Galaxy
One of the biggest stories in gaming this weekend has been the launch of new free-to-play battle royale Rumbleversus. Epic Games and Iron Galaxy were likely surprised to see the reception to the game, seeing thousands of players log on to give the game a shot across all of its platforms. However, this has led to a few problems, namely some long matchmaking queues. Iron Galaxy is hoping a new server configuration fix will alleviate these issues.

The message came from the Rumbleverse Twitter account. The new server configurations are being applied as this story goes up. Maintenance should be complete at roughly 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. (UPDATE: Maintenance is now complete and the game is running again on all platforms.)

Throughout the weekend, Rumbleverse players were seeing some wildly long matchmaking times. Upon booting the game, some players would be placed in a queue that would contain hundreds of thousands of people. While players would make their way through the queue faster than a six-digit number might suggest, they would still be waiting anywhere from 5-15 minutes. Matchmaking times would be no better, often leaving players waiting for over five minutes in each instance.

Rumbleverse Duos mode

Source: Iron Galaxy

This has proven to be a problem for Iron Galaxy, but honestly not the worst problem for the team to have. It suggests that Rumbleverse has proven popular, at least in the first week since its official 1.0 launch. On top of that, the long queues and matchmaking times have been some of the few complaints about the game with many of the game's social media posts raving about the battle royale's unique premise and fun approach to what has rapidly become a tired genre.

Rumbleverse is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox with cross-platform play available. We're about to briefly exit Grapital City here at Shacknews in order to prepare a full review, so stay tuned for that later today.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

