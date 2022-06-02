Rumbleverse gets Cross-Platform Playtest this month Iron Galaxy has announced a new Rumbleverse Playtest is going down this month.

Rumbleverse is an upcoming wrestling battle royale game from the team at Iron Galaxy. Set to launch later this year, the developer has been fine-tuning the experience, and is now calling on fans to help them test it in its current state. Rumbleverse will be holding a cross-platform on June 11, where players will have the chance to go hands-on with the wrestling battle royale.

Iron Galaxy announced the Rumbleverse Cross-Platform Playtest in a post to the game’s website earlier today. The action will kick off on June 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will last for a brief 24 hours, concluding at the same time on June 12. During the playtest, players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC will square off in the wrestling royale.

This will be a great chance for us to test the matchmaking that will let you throw a punch (or a mailbox) from one platform to another. Do you want to be able to say that you were landing elbow drops from the top of a skyscraper before it was cool? This is your chance. Spend the weekend with us and experience the thrill of the Rumble.

Rumbleverse was first revealed back at The Game Awards 2021. The game looks to blend together classic brawler gameplay in the battle royale format. Originally planned for February 2022, Rumbleverse was delayed from that date.

Iron Galaxy goes on to state that the playtest will help them ensure that the online multiplayer experience in Rumbleverse is up to par. The developer is also planning on holding a second playtest sometime in July. After that, Iron Galaxy will set its sights on the full release, which is still planned for this year.