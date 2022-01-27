Wrestling battle royale Rumbleverse delayed, network test coming in February Iron Galaxy is going to give Rumbleverse a bit more time in development before a full release, but it is also hosting a network test for the game soon.

Rumbleverse looks like a pretty fun take on the usual battle royale shenanigans, allowing players to subdue their opponents with wrestling moves like suplexes off of skyscrapers. Developer Iron Galaxy is pretty happy with how the game is going so far and how viewers have responded, but the team also believes the game needs more time to be polished up proper. With that consideration, Rumbleverse has been delayed from its original release date in February in favor of a network test to continue to help work out the game’s kinks.

Iron Galaxy announced the delay of Rumbleverse in a blog post on January 27, 2022. According to the post, while the response has been good, the team feels there are opportunities to make Rumbleverse altogether better before it hits a version 1.0. And so it’s been delayed past its original February 15 release date.

“There’s more we want to do to perfect the experience,” the post reads. “More than a game, Rumbleverse will be a community that we want to support for a long time. We’re going to take the time to make sure we can get that right.”

Iron Galaxy has been putting a lot of love and passion into Rumbleverse. Announced during The Game Awards 2021, it has looked absolutely chaotic as players take on all sorts of colorful avatars and aim to melee it out with each other throughout Grapital City. Wrestling moves are abundant and you can body slam other players like a comet from the top of a massive city building on your way to victory.

We may not be getting the full game in February as planned, but there will still be opportunities to play. Iron Galaxy has announced a closed network test coming to PC on February 12 that will allow players to try it out and help the team develop its online experience in the process.

Despite the delay, Iron Galaxy has announced that a console test is also eventually coming for Rumbleverse. As we await further details on more betas and playtesting, stay tuned for a new release date right here at Shacknews.