WWDC 2020 special event wrap up - All reveals, new products, and announcements
Did you miss the WWDC 2020 special event livestream? We've got all of the major news and reveals from the lengthy presentation in one place.
Did you miss the WWDC 2020 special event livestream? We've got all of the major news and reveals from the lengthy presentation in one place.
Turn your handwriting into clean, legible typed text with the Apple Pencil's new Scribble feature.
At the WWDC 2020 special event keynote livestream, Apple introduced their new take on digital car keys for both iOS 13 and the upcoming iOS 14.
Widgets become more customizable and manageable in iOS 14.
Communication will be easier in iOS 14, as Translate looks to break the language barrier.
iOS 14 will change how you chat with pinned conversations, in-line replies, and mentions coming to Messages.
iOS 14 is bringing a lot of nifty features for iPhones, including a new picture-in-picture mode.