iOS 14.5 beta info and release date Want to know more about the iOS 14.5 beta and when you can expect the update to arrive? Here's what we know.

Apple has officially started pushing iOS 14.5 out to beta users, which means that we’re getting closer and closer to a new update for the tech giant’s flagship iPhones. Those curious to know the release date for iOS 14.5 have come to the right place. We’ll also break down what we know about iOS 14.5 so far.

iOS 14.5 is still a way off, but developers can check out the beta right now. Released earlier today, the beta will give you a first-hand look at the updates that Apple is bringing to its smartphone OS in the coming months. The public version of the iOS 14.5 beta is not yet available to download.

Once the public beta arrives, users can install iOS 14.5 to try out the changes before they officially release.

There are a couple of big updates to make note of, including support for 5G global dual-SIM usage, as well as new app tracking controls. Users that have an Apple Watch will also be able to unlock their iPhones with FaceID while wearing a mask. Furthermore, Apple is bringing full support for the PlayStation and Xbox controls to iPhones with iOS 14.5.

While the beta for iOS 14.5 has been released, no official release date for the upcoming software changes has been revealed at this time. That means we’re probably still at least a few weeks, maybe months, away from seeing these changes come into play. For now, we’ll continue to keep an eye out for updates.

Those looking to sign up for the beta can head over to Apple’s beta website, where the tech giant breaks down all the details in easy-to-follow steps. We also detailed how to signup for the beta testing in our previous guide to iOS 14 betas back in September of 2020. Those steps are still pretty much the same as they were back then.

Now that you know more about iOS 14.5, be sure to keep your eyes glued to our Apple page for the latest news and info about iOS 14.5, iPhones, and more Apple products.