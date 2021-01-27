iOS 14.4 fixes active security exploits used by hackers Apple has issued iOS update 14.4, which fixes security bugs that are being exploited by hackers.

Apple has announced that new updates are rolling out to iOS and WatchOS. While both are very heavy on bug fixes, there are some significant patches in the new iOS update. iOS 14.4 fixes a number of security bugs that were actively being used and exploited by hackers.

On Apple’s website, the page about the security contents of iOS 14.4 shines light on the hacker attacks. “A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” This confirms that hackers have been using previous vulnerabilities to attack iOS devices. A similar sentiment is shared under the WebKit section. “A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution.”

Despite the confirmation of attacks on iPads and iPhones, Apple doesn’t share any concrete information on the exploits or vulnerabilities, other than acknowledging their existence. This means it’s also hard to gauge just how widespread of an attack this was, and how many iOS users may have been impacted. Vulnerabilities were found in both WebKit (browser engine) and Kernel (core OS).

