Baba Is You cross-platform level editor will put puzzles in player hands
The amusing indie programming puzzle game is set to get a level editor in a new update that will feature a cross-platform upload and download system.
It looks like players interested in playing the monster in Devolver Digital's indie reverse-horror 'Carrion' will also have the opportunity to play on Xbox One.
The newest update to roguelike Dead Cells will offer a new biome, fresh mutations, a new rune, and various other additions for veteran players.
Shacknews catches up with the developers of Sparklite to talk about narrative in procedurally generated games and more.
2D puzzle game enthusiasts can look forward to the latest from Ridiculous Games when Day and Night releases this month.
Is DEEEER SIMULATOR the greatest game of all-time? Probably. Is it perfect? No. Our preview from Tokyo Game Show 2019.
Shacknews discussed Cardpocalypse, this single-player card-based adventure
Check out tons of awesome new indie board and video games at this expansive festival in just a few weeks.
The indie dev team behind Celeste and Towerfall have a brand new company and office. Behold, Extremely OK Games!
Hack and slash your way through the Mountain of Morta in this story driven RPG about one peculiar family. Our review.