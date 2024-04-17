New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate comes to Switch this summer

The TMNT roguelike was previously exclusive to Apple Arcade.
Donovan Erskine
1

The April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase featured a number of reveals from various independent developers. In addition to upcoming releases, we got a look at existing titles set to receive a port. One of them was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a roguelike that was previously an Apple Arcade exclusive that will make its way to Switch in July.

Developer Super Evil Megacorp reintroduced us to TMNT: Splintered Fate in a new trailer at the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The multiplier roguelike features drop-in/drop-out co-op, creating a seamless transition between multiplayer and solo play. One gameplay segment shows the player instantly swapping between turtles as they fight members of the Foot Clan.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was released in 2023 for iOS devices. Its July release on Switch will mark the first time that the game is available on a console.

In addition to TMNT: Splintered Fate, the recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase gave us a fresh look at games like Antonblast (which also received a release date) and Europa. For more on all the indie games being released in 2024, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

