Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate comes to Switch this summer The TMNT roguelike was previously exclusive to Apple Arcade.

The April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase featured a number of reveals from various independent developers. In addition to upcoming releases, we got a look at existing titles set to receive a port. One of them was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, a roguelike that was previously an Apple Arcade exclusive that will make its way to Switch in July.

Developer Super Evil Megacorp reintroduced us to TMNT: Splintered Fate in a new trailer at the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The multiplier roguelike features drop-in/drop-out co-op, creating a seamless transition between multiplayer and solo play. One gameplay segment shows the player instantly swapping between turtles as they fight members of the Foot Clan.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was released in 2023 for iOS devices. Its July release on Switch will mark the first time that the game is available on a console.

In addition to TMNT: Splintered Fate, the recent Nintendo Indie World Showcase gave us a fresh look at games like Antonblast (which also received a release date) and Europa. For more on all the indie games being released in 2024, stick with us here on Shacknews.