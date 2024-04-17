Antonblast gets November 2024 release date The Dynamite Demo will also hit the Nintendo Switch eShop today.

The latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase brought reveals and updates for a plethora of indie games. This included Antonblast, the upcoming action platformer from Summitsphere. Previously slated to arrive sometime in 2024, Antonblast has officially been dated for November 12, 2024. In addition, fans on Switch can enjoy the Dynamite Demo starting today.

The Antonblast release date was shown during the game’s appearance at the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The trailer featured new footage before eventually revealing the November 12 launch date. While fans will still have to wait a little over half a year to get their hands on the full game, Summitsphere also announced that it’s bringing its free Dynamite Demo for Antonblast to the Switch later today.



The Dynamite Demo was released on Steam last year and provides a taste of the mayhem that Antonblast is aiming to deliver in its full release.

Antonblast was one of many games featured during the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was also given a release date, and it’ll arrive next month. Nintendo may not have a buffet of first-party titles to enjoy this year, but you can count on plenty of indies hitting the Switch in 2024.