Antonblast gets November 2024 release date

The Dynamite Demo will also hit the Nintendo Switch eShop today.
Donovan Erskine
1

The latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase brought reveals and updates for a plethora of indie games. This included Antonblast, the upcoming action platformer from Summitsphere. Previously slated to arrive sometime in 2024, Antonblast has officially been dated for November 12, 2024. In addition, fans on Switch can enjoy the Dynamite Demo starting today.

The Antonblast release date was shown during the game’s appearance at the April 2024 Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The trailer featured new footage before eventually revealing the November 12 launch date. While fans will still have to wait a little over half a year to get their hands on the full game, Summitsphere also announced that it’s bringing its free Dynamite Demo for Antonblast to the Switch later today.

Screenshot of a platforming sequence from Antonblast.

Source: Summitsphere

The Dynamite Demo was released on Steam last year and provides a taste of the mayhem that Antonblast is aiming to deliver in its full release.

Antonblast was one of many games featured during the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was also given a release date, and it’ll arrive next month. Nintendo may not have a buffet of first-party titles to enjoy this year, but you can count on plenty of indies hitting the Switch in 2024.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

