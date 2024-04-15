Content Warning is the latest indie darling to cross 1 million units in 2024 The Landfall-published game lets players explore spooky places with video cameras to try to become internet famous at their own peril.

It’s been a good year for indies with quite a few having made a huge splash, and now Content Warning can be counted among them. This strange multiplayer co-op title launched at the beginning of April and has been blowing up ever since, inviting players to join up, take their cameras into spooky places and try to become popular influencers by recording crazy creatures (not to mention trying to survive them). For its zany style, it has become the latest 2024 indie to cross over a million units sold.

Landfall Games shared the sales milestone for Content Warning via social media this week. In its post, Landfall thanked all of those who have jumped into the game so far. Interestingly, this accolade comes after Landfall gave the game away to around 6.6 million players for free.

“Content Warning has now sold 1 million copies on top of the 6.6 million players that got the game for free! Thank you all so much for liking our scary little game,” the publisher wrote.

Bring out the party poopers!



Content Warning has now sold 1M copies on top of the 6.6M players that got the game for free! 🎉



Thank you all so much for liking our scary Iill game ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7zBUW40VJk — Landfall (@LandfallGames) April 13, 2024

Content Warning is a game made by a small team of developers, including Skog, Zorro, Wilnyl, Philip, and thePetHen. It was published by Landfall Publishing on April 1, 2024. What seemed like an April Fool’s joke turned out to be quite a fun time for many. Playing as one of several “influencers,” you have only a camera and flashlight at your disposal. Your objective is to go into scary places and try to record something cool for your SpöökTube channel. Of course, there are actually terrifying creatures in this game and if they catch you, it’s going to be a bad time.

Content Warning soared to prominence on the back of popular livestreamers and the free game giveaway. It joins games like Palworld and Balatro in making waves in the indie scene this year.

With so much goodwill going for it, Content Warning should likely be on your list if you’re looking for a good multiplayer game to explore. For more news, stay tuned as we continue to cover this and other indie games.