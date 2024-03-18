Balatro crosses over 1 million unit sales in first month LocalThunk thanked fans for supporting Balatro and promised exciting things are on the way for the game.

Balatro has been an indie gaming delight over the previous month, and it has the numbers to prove it with a recent sales milestone of 1 million units in its first month of release. Balatro burst onto the scene with an excellent blend of poker card games and roguelike elements, capturing the hearts of fans and critics alike. What’s more, developer LocalThunk has teased that they’re not done. There’s more fun on the way for Balatro.

Publisher Playstack and LocalThunk shared the details of Balatro’s sales milestone in a recent tweet. In a related press release, LocalThunk commented that they couldn’t be more happy with the support:

I'm so grateful to all the players and people that have made this happen. I still can't grasp the response to this game, and I am overjoyed that so many people have been able to have fun with my silly creation. I'm so fortunate that I can continue working on my passion as a career. Thank you!

Playstack and LocalThunk thanked fans for supporting the game and promised that more fun is on the way.

Source: Playstack

In the tweet, LocalThunk also shares that they “still have some fun things planned for the future.” Teasing possible upcoming content and updates. One of those possibilities may very well be a mobile version of the game, though we haven’t see any concrete details beyond musings just yet. Nonetheless, if (or when) Balatro comes to mobile, it would check off one of the few wishlist items we had for the game when we gave it an otherwise impeccable review. It feels like Balatro could be ripe for even more jokers, effect cards, and Boss Blind challenges as well.

Whatever comes to Balatro, it's certainly earned the accolades and attention so far. Stay tuned as we watch for the latest on the game