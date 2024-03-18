New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Balatro crosses over 1 million unit sales in first month

LocalThunk thanked fans for supporting Balatro and promised exciting things are on the way for the game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Playstack
1

Balatro has been an indie gaming delight over the previous month, and it has the numbers to prove it with a recent sales milestone of 1 million units in its first month of release. Balatro burst onto the scene with an excellent blend of poker card games and roguelike elements, capturing the hearts of fans and critics alike. What’s more, developer LocalThunk has teased that they’re not done. There’s more fun on the way for Balatro.

Publisher Playstack and LocalThunk shared the details of Balatro’s sales milestone in a recent tweet. In a related press release, LocalThunk commented that they couldn’t be more happy with the support:

Balatro tweet about the game crossing one million units sold
Playstack and LocalThunk thanked fans for supporting the game and promised that more fun is on the way.
Source: Playstack

In the tweet, LocalThunk also shares that they “still have some fun things planned for the future.” Teasing possible upcoming content and updates. One of those possibilities may very well be a mobile version of the game, though we haven’t see any concrete details beyond musings just yet. Nonetheless, if (or when) Balatro comes to mobile, it would check off one of the few wishlist items we had for the game when we gave it an otherwise impeccable review. It feels like Balatro could be ripe for even more jokers, effect cards, and Boss Blind challenges as well.

Whatever comes to Balatro, it’s certainly earned the accolades and attention so far. Stay tuned as we watch for the latest on the game, or check out our rants and raves about it on the most recent episode of the Shack Together podcast!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

