Europa brings a lush adventure to the Switch in 2024, demo out today Players will explore a lush terraformed paradise on one of Jupiter's moons later this year, but you can try the Europa demo on Switch now.

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this week, we got a new look at sci-fi exploration adventure Europa. Coming from a small group of developers and the publishers at Future Friends Games, this game puts players on a beautiful landscape underneath Jupiter’s gaze as they explore and unravel its mysteries. The game is coming later in 2024, but a demo released on the Nintendo Switch today.

The latest look at Europa was shown during this week’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Europa was revealed to be coming to Switch today and its demo released on the platform, giving players a chance to see what it’s all about. In this game, players will take the role of the android Zee. On the lonely terraformed moon of Europa, players will explore a vast landscape full of beauty and mystery, looking through the remnants of a society that made the moon livable and searching for the last remaining human.

Europa looks like an absolute delight full of adventures, puzzles, and plenty of mystery. It’s currently slated to come out later in 2024 and will currently be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC when it does. In addition to the release of the Switch demo today, Europa also has a demo on Steam that players can try.

It will likely be some time before we get a concrete release date on Europa, but as we trail into the middle part of the year, it’s surely coming. Be sure to check out other games that were revealed on today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, such as Antonblast, and stay tuned for more news as it drops.