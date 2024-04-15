ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 159 keeps the meter running in Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom The roads might be hostile, but we're getting passengers where they need to go with Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom on this week's Indie-licious!

The world of Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom might be a zany, Sonic the Hedgehog-like world of wild turns, crazy platforming, and sweet jumps, but its travelers still have places to be! That’s why we’re going to grab our keys and get them there as we play the game on this week’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream!

Indie-licious Episode 159: Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom comes to us from the developers at Panik Arcade and the publishers at Those Awesome Guys. It officially launched on April 9, 2024 on PC. In this game, players take on the role of a taxi trying to traverse a wild world of platforming and passenger fares. The levels are outlandishly weird, and there’s no jump button, so you’re just going to have to find the ramps, power-ups, and other gimmicks that will get you there.

Tune in as we go live with Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom on this week’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream content like Indie-licious, Stevetendo, Pop! Goes the Culture, and more. Your viewership helps us continue to bring you the best livestream content we can. If you’d like to help keep the fun going, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you want to throw a free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Can our little taxi traverse these big, ridiculous levels to get passengers where they’re going? Find out as we go live with Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom on today’s episode of Indie-licious shortly!